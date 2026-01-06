Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California dies, reducing GOP's narrow control of the House to 218-213

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican officials say Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California has died. LaMalfa’s death reduces the party’s narrow control of the House to 218-213.
