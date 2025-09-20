Release party for Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album is coming to AMC theaters

The nearly-90-minute show, aptly titled “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” will play at all 540 AMC theaters in the U.S. from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, the company said. AMC will also air the show that weekend in Mexico, Canada and across Europe.

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post, later adding: “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

“ The Life of a Showgirl ” follows last year’s “ The Tortured Poets Department ” and Swift's record-breaking tour, which raked in over $2.2 billion across two years and five continents, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Following the tour, Swift partnered with AMC and released a concert movie, which had the biggest opening for a concert film to date. By working directly with AMC Theatres, she circumvented Hollywood studios.

This time around, AMC will be releasing a music video for one of her new album tracks, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Moviegoers will also get to see behind-the-scenes footage of Swift, who is known for creating intricate music videos. Other lyric videos and “Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs” will also be aired, according to AMC.

Tickets are available online.

“The Life of the Showgirl” is Swift’s first release since she regained control over her entire body of work. The pop star said in May that she purchased the catalog of recordings of her first six albums from private equity firm Shamrock Capital, their most recent owner.

Swift’s fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, helped roll out the new album by hosting her on their podcast “New Heights” in August.

Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement later that month.