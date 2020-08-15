Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

In Game 3, Boston was without star David Pastrnak for a second straight game due to an undisclosed ailment.

Coyle did his part to make up for the loss.

He broke a scoreless tie, scoring on a power play off a rebound in the opening seconds of the second period. Coyle batted the puck out of the air and past Petr Mrazek after the goaltender stopped Brad Marchand's shot that was set up by David Krejci's pass off the end boards.

Mrazek made a save to keep it a one-goal game later in the second period, going low to smother Ondrej Kase’s shot on a breakaway. Mrazek finished with 36 saves.

Halak came out of net midway through the second period to prevent Justin Williams from getting a shot off to potentially tie the game.

The Hurricanes had an opportunity to tie it late in the second period or early in the third on a power play, but Boston took advantage. Coyle made a centering pass to set up Sean Kuraly for a score 1:16 into the third to give Boston a two-goal cushion.

Nino Niederreiter scored later in the third to pull the Hurricanes within a goal.

Marchand ended Carolina's comeback chances by tapping the puck into an empty net with 30.9 seconds left to restore Boston's two-goal lead and lead in the series after winning Game 1 in double overtime.

Boston Bruins' Anders Bjork (10) and Carolina Hurricanes Vincent Trocheck (16) battle for the puck during first period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young Credit: Chris Young