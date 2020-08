Rappers, activists arrested in crackdown on Thai protests

The protests have declared three core demands: holding new elections, amending the military-imposed constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government.

Protest leaders triggered controversy earlier this month when they expanded their original agenda, publicly criticizing Thailand’s constitutional monarchy and issuing a 10-point manifesto calling for its reform.

Their action was virtually unprecedented, as the monarchy is considered sacrosanct and any criticism is normally kept private. A lese majeste law calls for a prison sentence of up to 15 years for anyone found guilty of defaming the king.

One of the activists who allegedly made critical remarks, Arnon Nampha, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sedition and violation of a public assembly law for participating in a Harry Potter-themed protest on Aug. 3.

The other eight political and labor activists and artists were arrested Wednesday and early Thursday on sedition and other offenses related to the July 18 protest, Arnon's lawyer Weeranan Huadsri said.

They were brought to the criminal court Thursday and flashed three-fingered salutes, a sign of resistance borrowed from “The Hunger Games.” The court was considering granting them bail.

Human Rights Watch called on Thai authorities to drop all charges and release the activists.

“The Thai government’s repeated promises to listen to dissenting voices have proven meaningless as the crackdown on pro-democracy activists continues unabated,” said Brad Adams, Asia director of Human Rights Watch. “The authorities should right their wrong and immediately drop the charges and release Arnon and other detained activists.”

On Wednesday, about 400 high-school students wearing school uniforms with white ribbons, a symbol of the protest movement, joined in anti-government chants and three-fingered salutes.

When Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan and his aides appeared, a chorus of jeers rose from the crowd. He tried to talk to some students, only to be roundly scolded and told he was late so should go to the back. It was a remarkable response to an authority figure from students schooled in a system that stresses deference and respect for elders.

Six years ago, Nataphol took part in large-scale street protests that helped trigger the army coup that brought Prayuth to power. Some student protesters blew whistles as he spoke, a disruptive tactic his own movement had used in 2014.

“I’m happy that they dare to speak out and that they are interested in politics at this age, as long as their ideas are beneficial to the country,” he said just before leaving. “They are the future and my future depends on them.”

The administration’s image has been tarnished by corruption scandals for which no one has been held accountable. The economy also has struggled to compete with its neighbors, even before the heavy damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, which ravaged the tourism industry, the top foreign currency earner.

___ Associated Press writer Busaba Sivasomboon contributed to this report.

Pro-democracy Thanayuth Na Ayuthaya, left, and Thanee Sasom, center, raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as they leave the Samranrat police station in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Aug, 20, 2020. Thai police arrested a music rapper and four pro-democracy activists in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

