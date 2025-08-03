Rangers right-hander Jacob DeGrom is fastest to 1,800 career strikeouts in MLB history

The 37-year-old right-hander beat the marks of two left-handers. Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson needed 243 games to record 1,800 strikeouts. It took the Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale 1,498 innings.

DeGrom, who entered the game with a 10-3 record and 2.55 ERA, worked five innings and finished with five strikeouts and three walks. He allowed four hits, including three home runs, and five earned runs.

It was the first time deGrom allowed three homers in a game since Sept. 30, 2022, against the Atlanta Braves, while a member of the New York Mets

DeGrom, a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers before the 2023 season. He was limited to nine starts over his first two seasons due to injury.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB