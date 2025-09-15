Rangers and Red Wings Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Giacomin dies at age 86

Giacomin won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie and was a five-time All-Star during more than a decade with the Rangers from 1965-76 before finishing his career with Detroit. His No. 1 is retired in the rafters at Madison Square Garden in New York, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Rangers in a statement said Giacomin personified what it meant to play for the franchise, adding, “You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.”

