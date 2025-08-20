Ranger fired for hanging transgender flag in Yosemite and park visitors may face prosecution

“I was really hurting because there were a lot of policies coming from the current administration that target trans people, and I’m nonbinary,” Joslin, 35, told The Associated Press, adding that hanging the flag was their way of saying, “We’re all safe in national parks.”

Joslin said their firing sends the opposite message: "If you’re a federal worker and you have any kind of identity that doesn’t agree with this current administration, then you must be silent, or you will be eliminated.”

Park officials on Tuesday said they were working with the U.S. Justice Department to pursue visitors and workers who violated restrictions on demonstrations at the park that had more than 4 million visitors last year.

The agencies "are pursuing administrative action against several Yosemite National Park employees and possible criminal charges against several park visitors who are alleged to have violated federal laws and regulations related to demonstrations," National Park Service spokesperson Rachel Pawlitz said.

Joslin said a group of seven climbers including two other park rangers hung the flag. The other rangers are on administrative leave pending an investigation, Joslin said.

Flags have long been flown from El Capitan without consequences, said Joanna Citron Day, a former federal attorney who is now with the advocacy group Public Employees For Environmental Responsibility. She said the group is representing Joslin, but there is no pending legal case.

On May 21, a day after the flag display, Acting Superintendent Ray McPadden signed a rule prohibiting people from hanging banners, flags or signs larger than 15 square feet in park areas designated as “wilderness” or “potential wilderness.” That covers 94% of the park, according to Yosemite’s website.

Parks officials defend restriction on protests

Park officials said the new restriction was needed to preserve Yosemite's wilderness and protect climbers.

“We take the protection of the park’s resources and the experience of our visitors very seriously, and will not tolerate violations of laws and regulations that impact those resources and experiences,” Pawlitz said.

It followed a widely publicized instance in February of demonstrators hanging an upside down American flag on El Capitan to protest the firing of National Park Service employees by the Trump administration.

Among the climbers who helped hang the transgender flag was Pattie Gonia, an environmentalist and drag queen who uses the performance art to raise awareness of conservation issues. For the past five years, Gonia has helped throw a Pride event in Yosemite for park employees.

She said they hung the transgender flag on the iconic granite monolith to express that being transgender is natural.

This year, Trump signed an executive order changing the federal definition of sex to exclude the concept of gender identity. He also banned trans women from competing in women's sports, removed trans people from the military and limited access to gender-affirming care.

Gonia called the firing unjust. Joslin said they hung the flag in their free time, as a private citizen.

“SJ is a respected pillar within the Yosemite community, a tireless volunteer who consistently goes above and beyond," Gonia said.

Jayson O’Neill with the advocacy group Save Our Parks said Joslin's firing appears aimed at deterring park employees from expressing their views as the Trump administration pursues broad cuts to the federal workforce.

Since Trump took office, the National Park Service has lost approximately 2,500 employees from a workforce that had about 10,000 people, said Bill Wade, executive director of the Association of National Park Rangers. The Republican president is proposing a $900 million cut to the agency’s budget next year.

Parks have First Amendment areas

Pawlitz said numerous visitors complained about unauthorized demonstrations on El Capitan earlier in the year.

Many parks have designated “First Amendment areas” where groups 25 or fewer people can protest without permits. Yosemite has several of those areas, including one in Yosemite Valley, where El Capitan is located.

Park service rules on demonstrations have existed for decades and withstood several court challenges, Wade said. He was not aware of any changes in how those rules are enforced under Trump.

___

Associated Press journalist Brittany Peterson contributed reporting from Denver.