Rams rally past Panthers to open NFL playoffs, advance to divisional round

The Rams (13-5) were double-digit favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook against the Panthers (8-10). They jumped to a 14-0 lead but couldn’t take advantage of first-half turnovers and allowed Carolina to get within 17-14 at halftime.

Stafford, who earned All-Pro honors for the first time in his 17-year career on Saturday, threw for 304 yards, three TDs and had one pick. Nacua, who was an unanimous All-Pro selection, had 10 catches for 111 yards and one TD and also had a 5-yard TD run.

The Rams are back in the divisional round for the second straight season. Last year, they were 13 yards away from eliminating Philadelphia before a sack and an incomplete pass ended their season with a 28-22 loss.

No. 5 seed Los Angeles will have to wait for the results of the other wild-card games to know its opponent next week.

Bryce Young’s 7-yard TD pass to Jalen Coker put the Panthers ahead 31-27 with 2:43 remaining but Stafford drove the Rams 71 yards in two minutes. Parkinson made an outstanding, tightrope catch for the winning score and the defense held.

Behind coach Dave Canales and improved QB Bryce Young, the Panthers have reason to be optimistic about the future after winning a weak NFC South and nearly pulling off a major upset.

The Chicago Bears (11-6) host the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) in another NFC wild-card matchup to complete a Saturday doubleheader. The Bears are the NFC's No. 2 seed while the Packers grabbed the seventh spot.

Sunday

No. 5 Buffalo Bills (12-5) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4).

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (12-5) at No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-6).

No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) at No. 2 New England Patriots (14-3).

Monday

No. 5 Houston Texans (12-5) at No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7).

Byes

The Denver Broncos (14-3) are the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) got the top seed in the NFC. Each team earned a bye and will host the lowest remaining seed next weekend.

