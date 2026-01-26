Rams are still stunned, saddened after a standout season ended just short of another Super Bowl

These Rams (14-6) realize they had a team good enough to be something truly special — and getting so close only makes it tougher to fail.

“It always feels like a surprise,” right guard Kevin Dotson said Monday. “Since I've been here, we have such supreme confidence that when we do lose, it's like, ‘Wow, this is out of left field. I can’t believe that we lost.’ ... Even at the last moments of the game, when we had 30 seconds left, I'm thinking, ‘Hey, we still might win this.’ I'll take that. It can hurt every time, but to have that feeling of confidence in everybody on my team, I think it's worth it.”

The Rams were a Super Bowl favorite when they sat at 11-3 in mid-December with Sean McVay leading one of the NFL's most complete rosters.

That was as good as it got, however: Back-to-back losses dropped Los Angeles from first to fifth in the NFC standings. After the Rams grinded out two road playoff victories, they made just enough mistakes in Seattle to fall short of their goal.

The Rams' season ended with letdowns from the same areas that were clearly their weaknesses from early on in the season, yet were never fixed.

The special teams units made their final mistake in a season full of brutal errors when Xavier Smith muffed a punt return and gifted a short field to Seattle for a third-quarter touchdown.

The secondary struggled at key moments while Sam Darnold passed for 346 yards and three TDs without an interception. The Rams' strong pass rush couldn't make up for the defense's coverage woes, and smart offenses relentlessly picked on Los Angeles' weakest links.

McVay then made two more errant decisions at crucial times, failing on a short fourth-down attempt for a TD with 4:59 to play before losing a big timeout while botching a challenge decision shortly before the two-minute warning.

Separately, these mistakes wouldn't be enough to stop a powerhouse team that never lost by more than one score all season long.

When these flaws all surfaced in the same game — as they did in every loss this season — they prevented the Rams from reaching their goal.

“It's a tough way to finish, but it was pretty cool to see us get better at what we do,” left guard Steve Avila said. “I have no doubt that next year, we'll carry that same mindset.”

Free agency and draft

While the Rams cleaned out their lockers in Woodland Hills, they also said farewells to the players who might not return. Los Angeles' prominent free agents include safety Kam Curl, starting cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Ahkello Witherspoon, and tight end Tyler Higbee, who has been here for the Rams' entire first decade back home in Los Angeles.

“Everything happens so fast,” Curl said. “Not knowing if that was going to be our last game, and then today is probably going to be the last time seeing (some of these) guys. That's the NFL.”

Yet their roster situation is quite good compared to many of their competitors. Three years after the start of general manager Les Snead's franchise “remodel,” the Rams are largely set at many important positions, possessing the contracts and the cap space to run back nearly all of the current team if they desire while making judicious free-agent pickups.

Los Angeles also possesses the 13th and 29th picks in the upcoming draft, providing an opportunity to acquire key pieces on rookie contracts.

The Rams' strong 2023 draft class is also eligible for extensions this spring. All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, defensive tackle Kobie Turner and Avila seem highly likely to get paid, while the Rams must make decisions on sacks leader Byron Young, right tackle Warren McClendon and punter Ethan Evans.

Stafford's future

Matthew Stafford had nothing to say about his plans after the game, and he declined to speak to reporters Monday. Stafford has taken time to contemplate his future in every offseason since his Super Bowl triumph four years ago.

The Rams are saying nothing publicly, but the organization is optimistic about Stafford returning for an 18th NFL season, likely with yet another reworked contract. The quarterback who turns 38 next month just doesn't seem likely to walk away after becoming a top candidate for his first MVP award while leading the league with 4,707 yards passing and 46 TDs.

Havenstein's decision

Right tackle Rob Havenstein didn't make any announcements Monday, but the Rams' longest-tenured player is clearly thinking hard about his future after an ankle injury limited him to just seven games this season. The Super Bowl champion has been a starter ever since the St. Louis Rams drafted him in 2015, but he hasn't played since November.

“Love of the game, and what's best for my family,” an emotional Havenstein said. “I've done a lot over these 11 years and been around some amazing people and had a lot of great memories and a lot of friends I'm going to carry with me forever. Love the game. Love this place. Love the Rams.”

McClendon played well after replacing Havenstein, and the Rams' above-average offensive line could comfortably return intact next season.

