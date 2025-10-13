Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener

TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered, Jorge Polanco drove in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday night as they returned to the AL Championship Series for the first time in 24 years.

George Springer homered on the first pitch from Bryce Miller, who then escaped a two-on jam in a 27-pitch first inning. Anthony Santander singled in the second for Toronto's only other hit, and Seattle pitchers retired 23 of the Blue Jays' final 24 batters as Miller, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz combined to throw just 100 pitches.