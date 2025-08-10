Raleigh hits MLB-best 44th homer and Rodríguez connects twice as streaking Mariners top Rays 7-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh launched his major league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodríguez went deep twice and the surging Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Saturday night after retiring Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 jersey.

Seattle extended its win streak to six, the longest active run in the American League, and moved within a half-game of Houston atop the AL West.