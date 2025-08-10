Raleigh hits MLB-best 44th homer and Rodríguez connects twice as streaking Mariners top Rays 7-4

Cal Raleigh launched his major league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodríguez went deep twice and the surging Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 after retiring Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 jersey
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh follows through on a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh follows through on a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Sports
By LUKE OLSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh launched his major league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodríguez went deep twice and the surging Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Saturday night after retiring Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 jersey.

Seattle extended its win streak to six, the longest active run in the American League, and moved within a half-game of Houston atop the AL West.

After hitting the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Friday night, Raleigh delivered another three-run shot Saturday to put Seattle up 5-1 in the third. Rodríguez connected on the next pitch from starter Joe Boyle (1-2), who lasted 3 1/3 innings.

Rodríguez also hit a two-run homer in the first, a 436-foot drive, and has 23 home runs this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Well-known firefighter lauded for his personality dies
2
West Chester Twp. splash pad closed until further notice
3
Teenager campaigning for Lakota school board seat
4
Bond lowered for teacher charged with having sex with former student
5
Election 2025: Butler County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot