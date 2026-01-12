Purdy, 49ers eliminate defending Super Bowl champion Eagles with 23-19 win in wild-card game

Purdy threw for 262 yards and got the road win in Philadelphia he failed to get three seasons ago when he was injured in a dismal outing in Philadelphia in a loss in the NFC title game.

Purdy had two passes intercepted in this one by All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, but the Eagles scored just three points off the turnovers.

The 49ers could head to Seattle without star tight end George Kittle, who was carted off the field with a right Achilles tendon injury late in the first half.

The Eagles — who won a Super Bowl on a trick play — were foiled by one when Jennings was pitched the ball and rolled right and hit McCaffrey on a 29-yard touchdown. The score on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the 49ers a 17-16 lead.

Jennings had 66 yards receiving and 48 rushing in addition to his TD pass.

The Eagles would only get Jake Elliott's 33-yard field goal in the quarter for a brief 19-17 lead.

Philadelphia was again doomed by a lethargic offensive effort under embattled offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo that cost it a shot at a repeat championship. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts threw for only 168 yards and a touchdown and the Eagles failed to build off a 13-10 halftime lead by totaling only 36 total yards in the third quarter on 16 plays.

Hurts was incomplete on a last-gasp fourth-and-11 attempt with 43 seconds left that ended their final drive.

The game never reached its offensive slugfest potential after the teams traded touchdowns on their opening drives.

Purdy, rendered ineffective by a torn ligament in his right elbow on the opening drive against the Eagles in a disastrous NFC title game loss three seasons ago, completed all three passes for 74 yards and capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson. Robinson had 111 yards receiving.

The Eagles tied it on a 1-yard sweep by Dallas Goedert, their red zone go-to ace with 11 TD receptions who became the first tight end to rush for a score in NFL postseason history.

The Eagles turned again to Goedert on fourth down when Hurts hit him for a 9-yard TD that made it 13-7.

Eddy Pineiro kicked a 36-yarder for the 49ers that cut it to 13-10 at halftime.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl