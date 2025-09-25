Puppets and props from Muppets creator Jim Henson's archives going up for auction for the first time

The Jim Henson Company said this will be the first auction from its archives, making the announcement Wednesday on what would have been its founder's 89th birthday.

Henson, who died in 1990 at age 53, brought to life a host of beloved Muppets characters — from Kermit the Frog to Miss Piggy to the Swedish Chef. He also brought his artistry and creativity to “Sesame Street” and “Fraggle Rock” and to the 1980s movies “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth.”

The auction comes as The Jim Henson Company is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

More than 400 items — props, costumes, set pieces, autographed memorabilia, posters and puppets — will be available. They were selected from tens of thousands of pieces, said Karen Falk, director of the company's archives.

One of the highlights will be a full-body puppet of Naia Drenchen Gelfling from “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” California-based Julien’s Auctions, which is handling the sale, estimates the puppet's value at between $15,000–$25,000.

Online bidding will begin on Oct. 22 while the live auction will be on Nov. 25. The company also is selling a collector catalog featuring all of the items.

Over the years, the Henson family has donated some of Jim Henson's iconic creations to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, including the original Kermit, which was made from his mother’s old green coat and pingpong balls for eyes.

In 2013, the family donated an original version of Miss Piggy and some of her co-stars from “The Muppet Show” for display in the National Museum of American History.