Pulisic's near-perfect start to Serie A hits a snag with penalty miss in AC Milan's draw at Juventus

A missed penalty kick by the American standout proved costly as Milan was held to a 0-0 draw at Juventus in Serie A to end a five-match winning streak for the revamped Rossoneri.

Pulisic leads Milan with six goals scored this season — plus two assists — but his attempt from the spot early in the second half soared high over the bar.

It was only the second time in Pulisic’s professional career that he failed to convert a penalty, after Torino goalkeeper Sergej Milinkovic-Savic blocked his effort last season. His record is now 13 converted and two missed for club and country.

Pulisic continued to press forward after his miss, and provided an accurate pass for Rafael Leão toward the far post late in the second half. But the winger’s shot also went wide.

“Pulisic missed the penalty but he had an extraordinary game,” Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Pulisic will now join the U.S. national team for friendlies against Ecuador and Australia as he prepares for a home World Cup next year.

Milan dropped from first to third place, two points behind defending champion Napoli and Roma — which each won earlier.

Napoli came back from a goal down to beat Genoa 2-1 and Roma also rallied for a 2-1 victory at winless Fiorentina.

Juventus was left a point further back in fifth entering the international break.

Pulisic’s United States teammate Weston McKennie wasted a few chances early on for Juventus.

Otherwise there were few other opportunities for both sides as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri returned to face the club he coached in two different spells and led to five Italian league titles.

Allegri was fired by Juventus for an ugly outburst directed at the referees during the 2024 Italian Cup final.

“We’ll always be proud of you, thanks for everything Max Allegri,” read a banner held aloft by Juventus fans.

The penalty was awarded when Santiago Gimenez was tugged down from behind by Lloyd Kelly as he attempted to meet a vertical pass from Luka Modric.

Milan nearly won it in the 90th with a through ball from Modric to Leão but the Portugal winger's shot was stopped by Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Earlier, Leão attempted a shot from near midfield when he saw Di Gregorio venture away from his goal but that effort missed the target.

Gasperini picks up from Ranieri

Gian Piero Gasperini is picking up right where Claudio Ranieri left off at Roma.

The Giallorossi were virtually unbeatable during the second half of last season under Ranieri and now have five wins in their opening six matches under Gasperini.

After Moise Kean struck first for Fiorentina, Roma came back with goals from Matias Soule and Bryan Cristante by the half-hour mark.

Ranieri hand-picked Gasperini to succeed him in his new special advisor role after retiring from coaching after last season.

Known for his high-scoring teams, Gasperini made the move to the capital after nine seasons at Atalanta during which he transformed the Bergamo squad into a domestic and European contender. Atalanta won the Europa League in 2024.

Somewhat surprisingly, Roma has been better in defense than attack under Gasperini, conceding a league-low two goals in six matches — with only seven scored.

“We’re not getting much credit for being where we are but this squad has been able to obtain results while improving in terms of both quality and enjoyment level,” Gasperini said. “Let’s enjoy the moment but let’s not discuss grand goals.”

Kean opened the scoring with a long-range effort that Roma’s standout goalkeeper Mile Svilar could have done better on.

Then Soule equalized with one touch from the edge of the area and Cristante — who also played under Gasperini at Atalanta — powered in a header from a corner.

Napoli bounces back

Coming off its first Serie A loss of the season after getting beat at Milan last weekend, Napoli had a tough start when Genoa’s 18-year-old striker Jeff Ekhator scored with a splendid backheel goal from close range.

But Frank Anguissa equalized with a header after the break and Rasmus Hojlund won it by sending in a rebound of a shot from Anguissa in the 75th for his third goal in two matches following a brace in the Champions League.

It was a strong second-half performance by Napoli, with Kevin De Bruyne inspiring the Partenopei’s play. Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo hit the post before Hojlund’s goal.

Buffon’s son makes debut

Bologna routed 10-man Pisa 4-0 with goals from Nicolò Cambiaghi, Nikola Moro, Riccardo Orsolini and Jens Odgaard.

Louis Buffon, the 17-year-old son of former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, came on in the second half for Pisa to make his Serie A debut. His dad was also 17 when he made his Italian league debut for Parma in 1995.

Udinese and Cagliari drew 1-1.

