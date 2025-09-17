Puerto Rican homeowner, 84, sues Bad Bunny over use of iconic house in video and residency

“La Casita has been the subject of dozens or hundreds of social media posts and product sales featuring his property, from which he generally receives no benefit,” the lawsuit states. “On the contrary, Don Román is the subject of malicious comments and insinuations that did not occur prior to the publication of the aforementioned video.”

The salmon-colored home with yellow trim and a wraparound porch was featured in Bad Bunny’s short film that launched his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album in January. It also served as the model for a real-size home nicknamed “la casita” that was featured at the singer’s 30 concerts where celebrities and musicians ranging from LeBron James and Penélope Cruz to Residente and Belinda hung out and sang alongside the rap star.

“There’s no doubt that La Casita has been the main stage for Bad Bunny concerts, where a host of world-class artists have performed,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also accuses Bad Bunny and three companies — Rimas Entertainment LLC; Move Concerts PR INC; and A1 Productions, LLC — of illicit enrichment.

Representatives for Bad Bunny did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit notes that Carrasco authorized a scout to use the house in the video, “although he had no detailed knowledge of the form and manner in which the Casita would be used.”

It also says that Carrasco never received a formal or informal proposal from the scout nor details about the video.

The lawsuit states that Carrasco doesn’t know how to read or write but is able to sign his name and accused officials of asking him to sign a white screen on a cell phone.

“These officials fraudulently digitally transferred the aforementioned signature to two different contracts. Initially, these contracts were not delivered to Don Román, nor were their contents explained to him or read to him. The plaintiff was also unable to read them because he lacks such ability,” the lawsuit states, alleging that as result, it voids the contracts.

It notes that Carrasco received two checks totaling $5,200 while the video featuring his home that he and his brother designed and built in the 1960s received 22 million views.

The lawsuit states that while filming the video at Carrasco’s home, people began to take pictures of it as well as measurements.

“In grave disregard for Don Román’s interests, and without his permission, the co-defendants used the measurements and photos taken of Don Román’s Casita to construct an exact copy of it inside the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, to be used in Bad Bunny’s concert series…” the lawsuit reads.

The suit was filed in the Court of First Instance in San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital.