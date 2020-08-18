Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

Interior Department spokesman Conner Swanson confirmed that the arrangement means Pendley will continue to lead the bureau. Whether another nominee will be named is up to the White House, Swanson added.

Agency officials declined AP requests for an interview with Pendley and to provide records of his actions while filling the leadership position on a supposedly temporary basis since summer 2019. The May 22 order from Pendley, which was also signed by Interior Department Assistant Secretary Casey Hammond, had specified such records were to be kept.

Pendley's tenure already has far outlasted the 210 days that an official can serve in an acting position under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, according to a lawsuit filed last month by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who is seeking to topple Republican Sen. Steve Daines in the November election.

Trump administration officials contend Bullock's lawsuit is frivolous, arguing that Pendley was never officially named “acting director" but rather that he is “exercising the delegated authority of the director."

Critics say the administration is falling back on semantics to obscure and minimize Pendley's influence over an agency that oversees oil and gas drilling, grazing and other activities on vast areas in the U.S. West.

Bullock attorney Raph Graybill say Pendley's May memo “confirms, without a doubt, what we already know: William Perry Pendley runs the Bureau of Land Management and continues to do so in violation of the United States Constitution and federal law.”