Protesters try to attack driver after truck speeds through anti-Iran demonstration in Los Angeles

The police department confirmed its officers were on the scene but didn't immediately say if anyone was arrested.

Two people were evaluated by paramedics and both declined treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Several hundred people had gathered Sunday afternoon in the Westwood neighborhood to protest against the Iranian theocracy. The LA police department eventually issued a dispersal order, and by 5 p.m. only about a hundred protesters were still at the scene, ABC7 reported.

Activists say a crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed more than 530 people. Protesters flooded the streets in Iran's capital of Tehran and its second-largest city again Sunday.