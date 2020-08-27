Protesters hit California streets over Wisconsin shooting

In Los Angeles, a group of protesters vandalized buildings with graffiti and clashed with police in a downtown tunnel late Wednesday night. A KABC-TV news helicopter showed objects being hurled as officers struggled with individuals. KTTV reported that 10 people were taken into custody.

In Oakland, the police department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in protests where “numerous fires (were) set, dozens of windows broken, (and) multiple businesses vandalized.” Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said. Several people were arrested.