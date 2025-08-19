Prosecutors indict the son of Norway's crown princess on multiple counts including rape

Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has no royal title or official duties. He has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested last year on various allegations of wrongdoing. He is free pending trial, and Henriksbø said there is currently no reason to arrest and jail him.

Henriksbø estimates the trial could begin in mid-January and take around six weeks, NRK reported.

Defense attorney Petar Sekulic said in an emailed response to the indictment that “our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence.” He added that Høiby “will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court.”

The royal palace said that it was up to the courts to handle the case and reach a decision, and it had nothing to add beyond that.