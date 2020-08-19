Prosecutors: Berlin crashes were Islamic extremist attack

“According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the office said. They did not reveal the man's identity, as is customary in Germany, The suspect is being investigated for attempted murder.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, along a stretch of the German capital’s highway on Tuesday evening. The crashes at three different locations led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.