Prosecutor drops vehicular homicide charge against teen charged in death of teacher in prank

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor has dropped the charges against a teenager who police say was driving the truck that struck and killed a beloved high school teacher when a prank turned deadly, the teen’s lawyer said. The victim's family had asked authorities to drop the charges.

The 40-year-old teacher, Jason Hughes, died after being taken to a hospital late on March 6, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, was arrested on a felony charge of vehicular homicide, and four other teens were charged with misdemeanors.