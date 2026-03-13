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Prosecutor drops vehicular homicide charge against teen charged in death of teacher in prank

A Georgia prosecutor has dropped a vehicular homicide charge against a teen who police say was driving the truck that struck and killed a beloved high school teacher when a prank turned deadly, his lawyer says
Flowers lie along a fence outside North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., on Monday, March 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilie Megnien)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Flowers lie along a fence outside North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga., on Monday, March 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilie Megnien)
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GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor has dropped the charges against a teenager who police say was driving the truck that struck and killed a beloved high school teacher when a prank turned deadly, the teen’s lawyer said. The victim's family had asked authorities to drop the charges.

The 40-year-old teacher, Jason Hughes, died after being taken to a hospital late on March 6, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, was arrested on a felony charge of vehicular homicide, and four other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

Graham McKinnon, a lawyer who represents Wallace, said Friday that the charges against his client had been dropped. Hughes’ family said he knew and loved the five students involved and had urged authorities to drop all charges against them.

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