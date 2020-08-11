Probe: Interior held back Bernhardt records sought by court

A counselor to the secretary, Hubbel Relat, had directed the staffers in Interior’s Office of the Solicitor legal office and FOIA office to withhold documents related to Bernhardt, the report says.

An unidentified legal adviser is quoted as telling the agency's internal investigators that “Relat’s direction to withhold Bernhardt-related documents in the FOIA litigation was because Bernhardt was awaiting his confirmation hearing. The attorney also remembered that this direction from Relat was to remain in place until after Bernhardt’s confirmation,” the report says.

In an email statement Tuesday, Interior press secretary Ben Goldey said, “The report demonstrates that the Department’s actions were consistent with its legal, ethics, and FOIA obligations, including the applicable court order.”

The Department of Justice had agreed that the Interior Department was free to decide how it chose to process and release documents under the federal open-records request, Goldey said.

The Republican-led Senate confirmed Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist, by a 56-41 vote.