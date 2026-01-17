Pro- and anti-ICE demonstrators face off during Minneapolis immigration crackdown

A large group of protesters turned out in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday and confronted a much smaller group of people demonstrating in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They chased the pro-ICE group away and forced at least one member to take off a shirt they deemed objectionable. Jake Lang, who organized the pro-ICE demonstration, appeared to be injured as he left the scene, with bruises and scrapes on his head.

Snowballs and water balloons were also thrown before an armored police van and heavily equipped Minneapolis police arrived.

“We’re out here to show Nazis and ICE and DHS and MAGA you are not welcome in Minneapolis," said local protester Luke Rimington. “Stay out of our city, stay out of our state. Go home.”

National Guard ‘staged and ready'

Meanwhile, the state National Guard said in a statement Saturday that it had been “mobilized” by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to support the Minnesota State Patrol “to assist in providing traffic support to protect life, preserve property, and support the rights of all Minnesotans to assemble peacefully.” Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya, a spokesperson for the Guard, said that although it stands “staged and ready,” it hasn't been deployed to city streets yet.

The announcement comes more than a week after Walz, a frequent critic and target of President Donald Trump, told the Guard to be ready to support law enforcement in the state.

The crackdown in the deeply liberal Twin Cities has stoked daily protests, with demonstrators railing against masked immigration officers pulling people from their homes and cars and using other aggressive tactics. Like some previous crackdowns, the Twin Cities operation has claimed at least one life. Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, was shot and killed by an ICE officer during a Jan. 7 confrontation.

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that immigration officers can’t detain or tear gas peaceful protesters who aren’t obstructing authorities, including when they’re observing the officers during the Minnesota crackdown.

Living in fear

During a news conference Saturday, a man who fled civil war in Liberia as a child said he has been afraid to leave his Minneapolis home since being released from an immigration detention center following his arrest last weekend.

Video of federal officers breaking down Garrison Gibson's front door with a battering ram Jan. 11 become another rallying point for protesters who oppose the crackdown.

Gibson, 38, was ordered to be deported, apparently because of a 2008 drug conviction that was later dismissed. He has remained in the country legally under what’s known as an order of supervision. After his arrest Sunday, a judge ruled federal officials hadn't given Gibson enough notice that his supervision status had been revoked.

Then Gibson was taken back into custody for several hours Friday when he made a routine check-in with immigration officials. Gibson’s cousin Abena Abraham said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told her Friday that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller ordered Gibson to be arrested again.

The White House denied the account of the re-arrest and the suggestion that Miller had anything to do with it.

Gibson was flown to a Texas immigration detention facility after his arrest but was returned home following the judge's ruling. His family had to use a dumbbell to keep their front door closed amid the subfreezing temperatures outside before spending $700 to fix the damage.

“I don’t leave the house,” Gibson said at a news conference.

DHS said an “activist judge” again was trying to stop the government from deporting "criminal illegal aliens."

“We will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

Gibson said he has done everything he was supposed to do: “If I was a violent person, I would not have been out these past 17 years, checking in."

___

Associated Press reporters Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis, Josh Boak in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.