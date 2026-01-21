Prince Harry set to give evidence at London's High Court in privacy case

It’s the final round in Harry’ battle with the British tabloids with his lawyer alleging that the papers engaged in a “clear, systematic and sustained use of unlawful information gathering” for two decades.

Associated Newspapers Ltd. has denied the allegations, saying the articles in question were reported with legitimate sources that included “leaky” associates willing to dish dirt on their famous friends.

Harry had been set to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.

The prince is expected to arrive at court at 11 a.m. (1100 GMT) and give evidence at around 11.30 a.m.