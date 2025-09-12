Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded servicemen

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Friday for a surprise visit in support of wounded servicemen.
It’s the second time that Harry has visited the country, which is among the nations bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years’ time.
The sporting competition, which he founded, is a Paralympic-like competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
In Other News
1
Volunteers needed for Great Miami River cleanup Sept. 20
2
39 seniors from Butler, Warren counties named National Merit...
3
Fairfield water, sewer rates could increase in January
4
There’s a tech space in Hamilton that lets people digitize family...
5
Monroe may be able to offset cost of re-timing traffic lights on Ohio...