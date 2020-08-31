Presiding justice: RBG officiates family friend's wedding

Ginsburg and the rest of the court essentially disappeared from view when the court in March was closed to the public because of the virus outbreak. The justices began meeting by telephone and held arguments by phone in May, their voices but not their images available to the public.

The court handed down opinions into the middle of July, but the justices did not take the bench to announce their decisions as they customarily do. Rather, opinions were posted online.

Shortly after the court finished its work for the summer, Ginsburg announced she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat lesions on her liver. It's the fifth time she's dealt with cancer in the past 20 years. At the same time, she said she would continue to serve on the court.

Kazin works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Solish is at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.