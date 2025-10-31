President Trump returns to '60 Minutes' for first time after settling lawsuit against newsmagazine

President Donald Trump is returning to “60 Minutes” this weekend, his first appearance on the show since he settled a lawsuit this summer with CBS News over the newsmagazine's interview with Kamala Harris.
Trump was interviewed by CBS' Norah O'Donnell Friday at Mar-a-Lago for the appearance, which will air this Sunday.
The president has a checkered history with television's most popular newsmagazine. But he has signaled friendlier relations with CBS News after the takeover of its parent company this summer by new Paramount CEO David Ellison, the son of wealthy supporter Larry Ellison.
