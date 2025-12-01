Preliminary results in Honduras presidential vote show conservatives ahead of governing party

Asfura, the 67-year-old former Tegucigalpa mayor, ran as a pragmatic politician, pointing to his popular infrastructure projects in the capital.

Just days before the vote, U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed him, saying he would fight “narco-communists” with the United States and was the only Honduran candidate his administration would work with.

Nasralla, a 72-year-old sportscaster, has campaigned with various parties over the years and even joined the ticket of current President Xiomara Castro four years ago. But he continued to cast himself as an outsider and his central campaign issue has remained rooting out corruption.

Trump lashed out at Nasralla and Moncada just days before the vote, warning they could lead Honduras down the same path as Venezuela.