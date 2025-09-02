Powerball jackpot rises to an estimated $1.3 billion after no winning ticket sold

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.3 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history if there is a winner in the drawing Wednesday night.

As ticket sales climbed during the past week, game officials raised the estimated Monday night jackpot to $1.1 billion before taxes.

Although there was no lucky jackpot winner, two ticket holders in Montana and North Carolina each won $2 million.

Payments for a jackpot would be spread over 30 years. A winner also can choose an immediate lump sum in cash before taxes, which now stands at $589 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of getting struck by lightning are far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.