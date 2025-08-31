Powerball jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after Saturday drawing ends without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball players will get another chance Monday at a jackpot estimated at over $1 billion, after no one won the big prize Saturday night.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner could choose an immediate lump sum of an estimated $498.4 million, again before taxes.