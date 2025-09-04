Powerball draws numbers for $1.4 billion jackpot, the sixth-largest in US history

Officials have not yet said whether anyone overcame Powerball’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million by matching all six numbers.

The prize is the result of 40 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last drawing with a jackpot winner had been May 31.

Powerball’s terrible odds are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The estimated $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.