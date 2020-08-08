Potential Kodak deal paused until 'allegations are cleared'

News of the potential deal sent the company's stock price surging.

But last week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether insider trading laws had been broken, citing “unusual trading activity” before the deal was announced.

The SEC is now in the early stages of a probe, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources. The SEC has declined to comment on the report.

On Friday, Kodak announced it was conducting an internal review related to the loan deal.

The loan, which hasn't been finalized, was expected to be used to expand plants in Rochester and St. Paul, Minnesota.