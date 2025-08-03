Pope Leo XIV urges over 1 million Catholic young people to spread faith and enthusiasm

The young people camped out in sprawling fields southeast of Rome overnight after attending a vigil service for the Jubilee of Youth on Saturday, also presided by Leo who has been ferried to and from Vatican City by helicopter.

The Vatican said more than 1 million young people were present, along with 7,000 priests and 450 bishops.

The special Jubilee celebration is part of the Holy Year that is expected to draw 32 million people to the Vatican for the centuries-old pilgrimage to the seat of Catholicism.

The week has been a joyous gathering marked by bands of youths singing hymns as they move down cobblestoned streets, praying rosaries in piazzas and standing for hours at the Circus Maximus to confess their sins to priests offering the sacrament in a dozen languages.

Leo also shared tragic news on Saturday. Two young people who had made the pilgrimage to Rome had died, one reportedly of cardiac arrest, while a third was hospitalized.

Rain overnight awakened the faithful but didn’t dampen their spirits.

“At least we were a little covered, but we still got a bit wet. We lost our voices a little. It was cold, but we woke up to a beautiful sun and view,’’ said Soemil Rios, 20, from Puerto Rico. “Despite the difficulties, it was very nice and very special to have been part of this historic moment.”

Sister Giulia De Luca of Rome acknowledge that “waking up was a bit tough,” but that she was looking forward to seeing the pope again.

“It will be very nice to conclude a very intense week together. Definitely a lot of fun, but also very challenging in many ways," she said.

___

Barry reported from Milan