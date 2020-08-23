Pompeo deputy to Russia, Ukraine during Belarus crisis

The administration had been seeking to improve ties with Belarus, and Pompeo in February became the first secretary of state to visit the country in more than a quarter century, offering to sell U.S. energy to the former Soviet republic, which has had a tenuous relationship with Moscow in recent years.

Biegun's trip to Moscow comes as U.S. intelligence agencies are warning that Russia is again trying to interfere in the U.S. president election and reports that Russia may have offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan. The visit also follows several rounds of inconclusive U.S.-Russia arms control talks.

Those talks have been aimed at extending the New START treaty, which expires next year. The Trump administration had been insisting that an extension of the agreement is dependent on China joining, something that Beijng has refused to consider. But in recent days, administration officials have suggested that an extension without Chinese participation is possible.

Biegun's visit to Ukraine, which was at the heart of Trump's impeachment, comes as Democrats raise new concerns that Trump is trying to tar his November opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, with unsubstantiated corruption allegations linked to the country. Trump was impeached in part over allegations that he wanted to withhold vital military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Biden.

Republicans in Congress have opened an investigation into possible impropriety between Biden and his son Hunter, who was hired by the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, during the Obama administration. Democratic lawmakers have accused the State Department of turning over thousands of documents to Republicans in Congress for that inquiry but refusing to share them with Democrats despite repeated requests.