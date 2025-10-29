Polls open in Tanzania as ruling party seeks to extend decades in power

Queues formed at three polling stations visited by Associated Press journalists. Voting officially began at 7:00 a.m. local time and is scheduled to close at 4:00 p.m., after which vote tallying will begin.

Preliminary results are expected within 24 hours, but the electoral commission has up to seven days to announce the final outcome.

The leader of the main opposition CHADEMA party, Tundu Lissu, is in prison and faces treason charges after calling for electoral reforms, while the second largest opposition party's candidate was barred from running.