Polls open in Central African Republic elections with incumbent president likely to win third term

The Central African Republic is among the first in Africa to welcome Russia-backed forces, with Moscow seeking to help protect authorities and fight armed groups. Tensions though have grown this year over Moscow’s demand to replace the private Wagner mercenary group with the Russian military unit Africa Corps.

Touadera faces challenges from six candidates, including prominent opposition figures Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Henri-Marie Dondra, who are both former prime ministers.

Analysts though say Touadera is a clear favorite after consolidating his control of state institutions in recent years.

Backed by Russia, he has hinged his campaign on efforts to achieve peace, stability and economic recovery in the country of about 5.5 million people, long battered by conflict.

Some 2.4 million voters are registered to vote in Sunday’s national elections, which include the presidential, legislative, regional as well as local elections being held for the first time in decades.