Polls open for military-ruled Myanmar's first election in 5 years

In Yangon, the country’s largest city, Naypyitaw, the capital, and elsewhere voters were casting their ballots at high schools, government buildings and religious buildings.

Critics argue that the results will lack legitimacy due to the exclusion of major parties and limits on freedom of speech and an atmosphere of repression.

They contend that the expected victory of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party makes the nominal transition to civilian rule a chimera.

However, holding the election may provide an excuse for neighbors like China, India and Thailand to continue their support, claiming the election promotes stability. Western nations have maintained sanctions against Myanmar’s ruling generals due to their anti-democratic actions and the brutal war against their opponents.

Security in Yangon, the country’s largest city, had visibly stiffened on Saturday, with armed guards stationed outside polling stations and military trucks patrolling the roads. Election officials set up equipment and installed electronic voting machines, which are being used for the first time in Myanmar.

While opposition organizations and armed resistance groups had vowed to disrupt the electoral process, no major actions were carried out.

Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s 80-year-old former leader, is not participating as she serves a 27-year prison term on charges widely viewed as politically motivated. Her party, the National League for Democracy, was dissolved in 2023 after refusing to register under new military rules.

Other parties also refused to register or declined to run under conditions they deem unfair, and opposition groups have called for a voter boycott.

Amael Vier, an analyst for the Asian Network for Free Elections, noted a lack of genuine choice, pointing out that 73% of voters in 2020 cast ballots for parties that no longer exist.

Mobilizing opposition is difficult under the military’s repression. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 22,000 people are currently detained for political offenses, and over 7,600 civilians have been killed by security forces since they seized power in 2021.

Armed resistance arose after the army used lethal force to crush non-violent protests against its 2021 takeover. The ensuing civil war has left more than 3.6 million people displaced, according to the U.N.

A new Election Protection Law has added harsh penalties and restrictions, effectively barring all public criticism of the polls.

U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has stated that Myanmar is witnessing intensified violence and intimidation, noting that there are no conditions for the exercise of freedom of expression or peaceful assembly.

In these circumstances, both the military and its opponents believe power is likely to remain with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 seizure of power.

Voting is taking place in three phases, with Sunday’s first round being held in 102 of Myanmar’s 330 townships. The second phase will take place Jan. 11, and the third on Jan. 25. Final results are expected to be announced in late January.

While more than 4,800 candidates from 57 parties are competing for seats in national and regional legislatures, only six are competing nationwide with the possibility to gain political clout in Parliament.

Associated Press writer Peck reported from Bangkok.