Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online. Kenosha police do not have body cameras.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

“While we do not have all of the details yet," the governor said in a statement, "what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

Biden called for “an immediate, full and transparent investigation” and said the officers “must be held accountable.”

“This morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force," he said, just over two months before Election Day in a country already roiled by the recent deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. "Those shots pierce the soul of our nation."

Republicans and the police union accused the politicians of rushing to judgment, reflecting the deep partisan divide in Wisconsin, a key presidential battleground state. Wisconsin GOP members also decried the violent protests, echoing the law-and-order theme that President Donald Trump has been using in his reelection campaign.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident,” Pete Deates president of the Kenosha police union, said in a statement. He called the governor’s statement “wholly irresponsible.”

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued the following day. The records contain no further details and do not list an attorney for Blake.

It was unclear whether that case had anything to do with the shooting.

Laquisha Booker, who is Blake’s partner, told NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that the couple's three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him.

“That man just literally grabbed him by his shirt and looked the other way and was just shooting him. With the kids in the back screaming. Screaming,” Booker said.

Crump, the attorney who has also represented the Floyd and Taylor families, called the police officers’ actions “irresponsible, reckless and inhumane" and added: “It's a miracle he's still alive.”

In the unrest that followed, social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and shouting at police. Some chanted, “No justice, no peace!” Others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In a scene that mirrored the widespread protests in recent months over police brutality and racial inequality, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which houses the police and sheriff’s departments. Authorities mostly blocked off the building, which officials said was closed on Monday because of damage.

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cautioned the public and elected officials against “racing towards judgment," given how few details were known.

“The frustration & anger that many in our communities are feeling must be met with empathy, but cannot be further fueled by politicians’ statements or actions that can stoke flames of violence,” tweeted Steineke, who is white.

For more than 100 years, Kenosha was an auto manufacturing center, but it has now largely been transformed into a bedroom community for Milwaukee and Chicago. The city is about 67% white, 11.5% Black and 17.6% Hispanic, according to 2019 Census data. Both the mayor and police chief are white. About 17% of the population lives in poverty.

Like other cities across the U.S., Kenosha has been grappling with unemployment in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Its unemployment rate was 10.8% in June, among the highest in the state.

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press reporters Jeff Baenen in Minneapolis, Todd Richmond in Madison and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.

A man jumps over a tear gas canister as he is fired upon with rubber bullets filed by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department officers in downtown Kenosha on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Sean Krajacic/Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters pray near the sight of a police shooting Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters march near the sight of a police shooting Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

People pound on the Kenosha Police Department door in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Alvin Owens covers his face after the police deployed tear gas at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 to rioters near the Kenosha County Courthouse where they had been set up to prevent damage to the building. The building was still damaged and was closed on Monday. (Sean Krajacic/Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

A man on a bike rides past a city truck on fire outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Protestors confront Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Burned out vehicles are seen Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Many of the cars were set on fire during protests Sunday night after a police shooting in the city. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

A woman is seen through a broken window at the Harborside Academy Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The windows were broken after protests broke out late Sunday night following a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Jake Loewen is seen cleaning up through a broken window at the Harborside Academy Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The windows were broken after protests broke out late Sunday night following a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests broke out late Sunday night after a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Joe Loewen and Dan Noonan put boards over a broken window at the Harborside Academy Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The windows were broken after protests broke out late Sunday night following a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash