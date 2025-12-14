Police say 2 were arrested after reports of several people shot at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Police in Australia say two people have been arrested after reports that multiple people were shot at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
A New South Wales state police statement said on Sunday two people had been taken into custody.
Media reported the two arrested were shooters. Several people were reported shot and ambulances have responded.
Emergency workers could be seen treating at least three people.
