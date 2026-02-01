Police officer killed, another critically wounded in shooting outside Georgia hotel

When the officers arrived, police said, they encountered a person who drew a gun and shot both officers. The officers returned fire, wounding the suspect. One of the officers was killed, the police statement said, and the other was hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was also being treated for a gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately release any further information, including the names of the officers or the suspect.

The shooting investigation was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which typically handles shootings involving police officers in Georgia.