Police: Man snatches shop tip jar after applying for job

Nicholas M. Mark, 22, had just applied for a job at the establishment, leaving his name and contact information, authorities said.

A worker at Pizza D'Oro in North Catasauqua told authorities that Mark came to the shop Aug. 26 to apply, but at one point snatched the tip jar off the counter and ran outside. The worker said he set off in pursuit, but backed off when the suspect produced a knife, authorities said in an affidavit of probable cause.