Police in Paris wound knife-wielding man at Montparnasse train station

A 53-year-old bystander was hit in the foot by a gunshot and was also treated by emergency services, it said.

The authorities stressed that initial communications made no mention of terrorism being suspected as a motive.

The shooting came a day after the 10th anniversary of coordinated attacks in Paris in 2015 in which 132 people were killed.

French rail operator SNCF told The Associated Press that a security perimeter was set up “on a small part of the station” following the police intervention, causing slight traffic disruption.