Police are at the scene of a reported stabbing at a synagogue in English city of Manchester

LONDON (AP) — Police say they are at the scene of a reported stabbing at a synagogue in Manchester in northwest England.
Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester Area, said Thursday that the “immediate danger appears to be over” after reports of the incident in Crumpsall, north of the city.
In Other News
1
64 years on high school football’s chain gang keeps Monroe board member...
2
Governor’s property tax reform group proposes 20 solutions
3
State of the City address to highlight projects in Hamilton’s future
4
Lakota schools seek voter ok of combined tax bond issues for new...
5
5 candidates vying for 2 Madison Twp. trustee spots