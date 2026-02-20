Poland's Kamila Sellier stretchered off after opponent's blade slices over her eye in Olympic 1500

The race was paused while Sellier received attention, a large white sheet blocking her from the crowd that was packed into the arena to see the final night of short-track speedskating. She eventually gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as she was taken away.

There was a trail of blood on the ice that workers had to clean during the break.

Fontana's skinsuit was nicked up and she received some help from her physiotherapist on her left hip during the pause. She wound up finishing second to Hanne Desmet of Belgium, sending her through to the semifinal round.

Fontana, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 1500, was trying to break a tie with Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen as the most decorated Winter Olympian. They are tied with 15 medals, including gold that Fontana won in the 2000 meter mixed relay and the silver medals she won in the 500 meters and 3000 meter relay earlier in the Milan Cortina Games.

