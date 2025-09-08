PNC to buy FirstBank for $4.1B, expanding to Arizona, Colorado

PNC has been on an acquisition streak in the last few years to made the Pennsylvania-based bank one of the biggest players in retail banking in the country. PNC bought the U.S. operations of Spanish bank BBVA shortly after the pandemic.

The FirstBank acquisition will make PNC the largest bank in the Denver market, and will give PNC more than 70 branches in Arizona. PNC will also grow to roughly $575 billion in assets.

PNC is typically referred to as a super regional bank, a group of large national banks that are significant in size, often hundreds of billions in assets and hundreds of branches, but are dwarfed in size by the banking giants Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.