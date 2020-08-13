Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game

Nashville won the game, 1-0. The two teams meet again on Sunday.

The death of George Floyd has spurred a number of MLS players to form the group Black Players for Change, which seeks to address systemic racism in soccer and society.

At the opening game of the MLS tournament in Florida, members of the group collectively stood in silence, fists raised, for more than eight minutes. Players and coaches wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts throughout the event.

Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time prosecutors say Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died.

Players and coaches wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts throughout the event.

The anthem was not played before games at the tournament. Cannon said the players had asked that it not be played before the game because they didn't feel it was right “for the anthem to be played in this moment.”

“We had someone chanting U.S.A., but they don't understand what kneeling means. They don't understand why we're kneeling. They can't see the reason. They think we're the ignorant ones,” Cannon said. “It's incredibly frustrating. I'm sorry to have this tone, but you have to call it for what it is.”

Cannon said he expected to have some negative pushback over the unified response.

“It hurts me because I love our fans, I love this club, and I want to see the support that the league has given us, that everyone has given us, from our fans," he said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez wears a Black Live Matter t-shirt on the bench during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Smiley N. Pool Credit: Smiley N. Pool