Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces. He said details about injuries were not immediately confirmed.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress party lawmaker from the state, said the two pilots were killed. The NDTV news channel said 30-40 people were hospitalized and that other passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft.