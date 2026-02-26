Pink denies reports that she is separated from husband Carey Hart: 'Not true'

Shortly afterward, Pink posted a video to her official Instagram account, describing the story as “fake news, not true.”

“I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you People Magazine. Thank you US Weekly. Thank you for letting me know,” she said in the clip. “I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware. Or do you want to talk about some real news?”

People updated its story to acknowledge the Instagram denial. Its story said Pink's representatives declined comment, and Hart's did not respond.

In the video, Pink listed a few current topics of conversation, including the Epstein files and the results of the 2026 Olympics, or the fact that she was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A representative for Pink directed The Associated Press back to Pink's Instagram video without additional comment. A representative for People did not immediately answer an email seeking comment.

Pink and Hart were married in 2006. They separated in 2008 and reunited shortly thereafter. They have two children: Willow Sage Hart, 14, and Jameson Moon Hart, 9.