Picasso portrait of muse Dora Maar in vivid hat, long hidden from view, sells for 32 million euros

The painting was auctioned at the Drouot auction house in Paris, which called the reappearance of the work, part of Picasso’s “Woman in a Hat” series, "a moment of rare significance, revealing for the first time the full radiance of a work long kept secret.”

At a preview this week, Picasso specialist Agnes Sevestre-Barbé marveled at how vivid the portrait has remained.

“We have a painting that is exactly as it was when it left the studio,” she said. “It wasn’t varnished, which means we have all its raw material, all of it. It’s a painting where you can feel all the colors, the entire chromatic range."

“It’s a painting that speaks for itself,” she added. "You just have to look at it — it’s full of expression, and you can see all of Picasso’s genius.”

Previously, Sevestre-Barbé noted, the work had only been seen in a black-and-white photograph. “We couldn’t imagine from this photo that this painting was so colorful, so amazing, really.”

Auctioneer Christophe Lucien said before the sale that the work was of huge interest across the globe.

“It's being talked about in all the world capitals with a strong art market, from the United States to Asia, and of course through all the major European markets,” he said.