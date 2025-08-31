Piastri wins Dutch GP after Lando Norris breaks down in a key moment for F1 title race

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Oscar Piastri steered clear of trouble to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday after teammate Lando Norris' Formula 1 title chances took a heavy blow when his McLaren broke down.

Norris was chasing Piastri late in the race when the British driver reported a “funny” smell in his cockpit. Smoke poured from the back of the car and he had to stop.